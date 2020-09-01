KickToken Tops One Day Volume of $744,450.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $744,450.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, P2PB2B, ABCC and HitBTC. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 67.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $718.57 or 0.06134559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017288 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,739,529,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,702,151,137 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Gate.io, P2PB2B, COSS, HitBTC, TOKOK, Livecoin, Mercatox, Coinsbit, Bilaxy, Exmo, ABCC, YoBit, BitMart, ProBit Exchange, CoinBene, OOOBTC and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

