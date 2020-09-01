Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kidoz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Kidoz alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -1.42.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.