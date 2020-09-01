Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. 10,597,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,842,563. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 197.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.