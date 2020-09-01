Kleros (PNK) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market cap of $74.80 million and $18.09 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002084 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,580,290 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

