Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Trading Down 4.2%

Kneat.com Inc (CVE:KSI) fell 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.54. 34,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 65,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Kneat.com from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Kneat.com alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 million and a PE ratio of -32.56.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, Ireland, and Canada. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for modelling regulated data intensive processes for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.