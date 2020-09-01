Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 103.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680,506 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 3.40% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $533,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171,435 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BofA Securities upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

