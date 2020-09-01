LINA (LINA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $90,168.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $90,168.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINA has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $718.57 or 0.06134559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017288 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,424,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

