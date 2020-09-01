LiteDoge Market Cap Tops $272,227.49 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $272,227.49 and approximately $3.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,331.26 or 3.18920485 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00016802 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

