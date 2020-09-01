Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Shares Up 6%

Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 72,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 282,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Lithium Co.. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals primarily in Nevada. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

