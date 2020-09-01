LUNA (LUNA) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, KuCoin, GOPAX and GDAC. In the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00133629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.01640059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00198178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00174964 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00185487 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone, Upbit, Bitrue, KuCoin and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

