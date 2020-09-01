LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $0.0737 on Major Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0737 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $711,083.98 and approximately $2,059.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,652,254 coins and its circulating supply is 9,645,021 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.