Magnum (MGM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $742.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00133055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.01637246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00198393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00175062 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00182001 BTC.

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

