Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Reduced by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.46. 7,090,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,439,890. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.