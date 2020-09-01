MARK.SPACE Reaches Market Cap of $282,577.91 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MARK.SPACE has a total market cap of $282,577.91 and $164.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000568 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,998,349 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio

MARK.SPACE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

