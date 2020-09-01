Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Trading Up 2.4%

Marwyn Value Investors Ltd (LON:MVI) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40). Approximately 2,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

