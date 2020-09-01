Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $79,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after buying an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $358.19. 3,544,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,493. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $366.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

