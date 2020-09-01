MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Down 3.6% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $208,638.39 and approximately $36,974.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00062115 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00743571 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.31 or 0.02164343 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,775.37 or 1.00610839 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00148507 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001714 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

