Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 3.4%

Maxar Technologies Ltd (TSE:MAXR)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$29.64 and last traded at C$30.22. 217,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 413,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.27.

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

