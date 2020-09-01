MediShares Market Capitalization Achieves $10.80 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 66% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. MediShares has a total market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 84.5% higher against the US dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00131733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.01640060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00197940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00175028 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00185594 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

