Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.2% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.24% of Medtronic worth $297,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,135,000 after buying an additional 1,049,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Medtronic by 163.8% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after buying an additional 834,189 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,699,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

