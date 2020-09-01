Membrana (MBN) Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Membrana has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Membrana has a market cap of $1.18 million and $162,831.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Membrana token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, IDEX and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Membrana alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $702.52 or 0.06039488 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036190 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00017212 BTC.

About Membrana

Membrana (MBN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 633,934,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,501,237 tokens. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana

Membrana Token Trading

Membrana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, ProBit Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Membrana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Membrana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Membrana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Membrana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Membrana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.