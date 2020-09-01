Meme Price Hits $171.78 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Meme has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $347,579.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can currently be bought for approximately $171.78 or 0.01476750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 122.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00744779 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006765 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00037764 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

