Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,821.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $332,282.42 and approximately $1,821.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

