MenaPay Price Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $179,648.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00131733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.01640060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00197940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00175028 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00185594 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

