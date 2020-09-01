Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Reduced by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $75,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 92,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,853,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

