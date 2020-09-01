MIB Coin Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $485,459.35 and $2,446.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000908 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 379,546,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,244,535 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.