MicroBitcoin (MBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $363.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.