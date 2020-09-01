MINDOL 1-Day Volume Tops $153,157.00 (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00011659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $231.26 million and approximately $153,157.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00741603 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007012 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00037945 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.01483404 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

