Minereum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $804.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $804.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 27.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.59 or 0.01638450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00199886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00178960 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00179870 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 9,910,086 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

