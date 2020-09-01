Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.15. 1,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.65.

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million during the quarter.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 100 exploration and evaluation properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and James Bay Lowlands of Ontario.

