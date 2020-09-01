Moin Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Livecoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Moin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Moin has a total market cap of $33,082.09 and approximately $426.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002230 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Moin

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,428,503 coins. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

