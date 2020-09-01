Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moleculin Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 556.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 271.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,952. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $54.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

