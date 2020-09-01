MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $3,934.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00023669 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004525 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004169 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 199,641,296 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.