Monkey Project (MONK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $266.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Monkey Project has a market cap of $126,943.42 and $266.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,039,076 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

