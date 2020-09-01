Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Shares Down 1%

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.92. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 20,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.