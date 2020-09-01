MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5,169.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 672,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $62,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,699,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

