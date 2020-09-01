MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.24% of Dollar General worth $113,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.59.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.88. 2,232,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,235. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

