MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 2,073,966 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073,966 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock makes up approximately 1.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 1.03% of NortonLifeLock worth $120,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,985,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,139,000 after buying an additional 3,372,482 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,853,000 after buying an additional 12,330,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,119,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,634,000 after buying an additional 1,204,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,932,324 shares of company stock valued at $229,304,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,345,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.