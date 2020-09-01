MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619,141 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $45,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 363.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.12. 16,990,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,877,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

