MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 915.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,000 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.10% of Anthem worth $69,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.24 on Monday, hitting $281.52. The stock had a trading volume of 643,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,106. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.37. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.47.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.