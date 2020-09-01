MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $131.82 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 120,898 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $131,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,289 shares of company stock worth $5,080,060 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.20. 17,172,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,847,391. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.37. The firm has a market cap of $836.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

