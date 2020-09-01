MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 90.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $55,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 36,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 209,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 81,554 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $59.27. 11,873,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,365,338. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

