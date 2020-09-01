MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 496,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,702,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,938,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163,959. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

