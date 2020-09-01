MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 238,700 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.24% of Johnson Controls International worth $61,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 424,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 64,506 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

