MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 68,905 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,905 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $160,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $10.23 on Monday, hitting $1,634.18. 1,499,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,533.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,389.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,659.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

