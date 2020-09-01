MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252,324 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $54,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $24.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,066.42. 1,338,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,095. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,115.99. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,748.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3,740.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,006.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $729.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.54.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

