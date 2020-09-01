MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,176,567 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,176,567 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,264 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,148,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,662,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

