MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 355,679 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 355,679 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,350,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,930. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $141.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

