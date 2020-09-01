MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,834,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,071,000. GSX Techedu comprises about 1.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at $1,466,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSX Techedu by 115.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GSX Techedu by 6,881,300.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 68,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GSX Techedu by 66.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GSX Techedu by 116.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after buying an additional 136,639 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

GSX traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,429. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.55 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

