MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $42,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Amgen by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 6,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $5,767,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

AMGN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,838,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

